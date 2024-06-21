GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions, says Foreign Ministry

Japan imposed trade restrictions on China-based companies as part of a fresh round of sanctions against individuals and groups regarded as supporting Russia's war on Ukraine

Published - June 21, 2024 03:49 pm IST - BEIJING

Reuters
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier, Japan imposed trade restrictions on China-based companies as part of a fresh round of sanctions against individuals and groups regarded as supporting Russia's war on Ukraine, its Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"It is China's legitimate right to engage in normal economic and trade cooperation with Russia on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," said Lin Jian when addressing a query at a regular press briefing.

