China says it evacuated 215 nationals from Lebanon

Several countries have launched operations to remove their nationals from Lebanon in the wake of the ground raids, including Russia, France, Spain, Germany and the UK

Published - October 05, 2024 06:38 pm IST - Beijing

AFP

China said Saturday (October 5, 2024) that it has evacuated 215 of its nationals from Lebanon, where Israel has been carrying out intense bombardments since last month, resulting in over 1,100 deaths.

This week, Israel said its troops launched “ground raids” into parts of southern Lebanon, a stronghold of Iran-backed Hezbollah, following days of heavy strikes on areas across the country where the group holds sway.

Israel strikes Lebanon, hitting Beirut suburbs and the north

Israel has recently shifted its focus to securing its northern border with Lebanon, where there have been near-daily clashes since Hezbollah launched strikes in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, after that group’s October 7 attack.

Several countries have launched operations to remove their nationals from Lebanon in the wake of the ground raids, including Russia, France, Spain, Germany and the UK.

Also read: Middle East crisis LIVE

“So far, 215 Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated from Lebanon in two batches under the organisation and arrangement of the Chinese government,” Beijing’s foreign ministry said in a statement given to AFP.

“The Chinese Embassy in Lebanon continues to carry out its mission in Lebanon and will continue to assist the Chinese citizens there in taking security measures,” it added.

The ministry did not say where the evacuated Chinese nationals had been taken.

Israeli airstrikes rock southern suburbs of Beirut, cut off key crossing into Syria

According to Lebanese authorities, more than 1,110 people have been killed in the country since the escalation in Israeli bombardment on September 23, while more than a million people have been forced to flee their homes. 

On Wednesday (October 2, 2024), China urged world powers to prevent the conflict from “further deteriorating” after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, which warned it would make Tehran “pay” for the attack.

