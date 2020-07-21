China drafts rules for stricter oversight of foreign teachers

China issued on Tuesday draft rules to toughen oversight of hundreds of thousands of foreign teachers, who could be fired for acts such as “words and deeds” considered harmful to the country’s sovereignty.
Foreign teachers will also be banned from “illegally engaging in religious education or preaching”, according to the guidelines drawn up by the education, foreign, public security and science ministries.
The rules have been submitted for public comments until August 21 before final approval.
In recent years, Beijing has tried to make China’s education system more patriotic, eliminating what it perceives to be immoral foreign influences.
The new guidelines would require teachers to undergo at least 20 hours of training on topics, such as the Chinese Constitution and teachers’ ethics when they take up employment.
They follow a spate of detentions of international teachers in recent years for sex abuse and taking drugs. The guidelines say teachers should be fired for such criminal offences.
Those found to be violating the rules must be reported to educational authorities.
The guidelines also require all foreign teachers to possess a bachelor’s degree or higher, at least two years of teaching experience and relevant language teaching qualifications. Schools that illegally hire foreign teachers without the right qualifications or approval, or mislead the public about teachers’ qualifications, can be fined up to 10,000 yuan ($1,400) per teacher.
