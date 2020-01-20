International

China counts sharp rise in coronavirus cases, 2 in Beijing

Japan's government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Japan's government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Authorities and media reports said the total number of infected people has topped 200.

China reported on Monday a sharp rise in the number of people affected in a pneumonia outbreak caused by a new coronoavirus, including the first cases in the capital.

Also Read
According to reports from Wuhan, where the virus started surfacing a few weeks ago, 17 new cases have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 62.

Indian school teacher in Shenzhen treated for streptococcal infection

The outbreak started in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities and media reports said the total number of infected people has topped 200. Wuhan authorities said a third person had died in their city.

Authorities in Shenzhan in southern China reported one case, and Chinese state media said Beijing had reported two cases.

Wuhan authorities said they had found 136 new cases, bringing the total in the city to 198.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
viral diseases
China
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 7:29:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-counts-sharp-rise-in-coronavirus-cases-2-in-beijing/article30604641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY