China could use ‘economic coercion’ against Taiwan: White House

China could use ‘economic coercion’ against Taiwan: White HouseWASHINGTON August 03, 2022 05:15 IST
The United States will continue to operate in the seas and skies of the Western Pacific, John Kirby said
China has positioned itself to take further actions against Taiwan, including possible "economic coercion," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.
Mr. Kirby also stressed that the United States will continue to operate in the seas and skies of the Western Pacific, amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.
