China could use ‘economic coercion’ against Taiwan: White House

Demonstrators hold signs during a gathering in support of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit, in Taipei, Taiwan on August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

August 03, 2022 05:15 IST

The United States will continue to operate in the seas and skies of the Western Pacific, John Kirby said

China has positioned itself to take further actions against Taiwan, including possible "economic coercion," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday. Mr. Kirby also stressed that the United States will continue to operate in the seas and skies of the Western Pacific, amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.

