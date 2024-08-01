ADVERTISEMENT

China conveys “heartfelt appreciation” to Indian Navy for rescuing injured Chinese mariner

Published - August 01, 2024 04:20 pm IST - Beijing

PTI

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian speaks during a press conference in Beijing, China March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China on August 1 conveyed its “heartfelt appreciation” to the Indian Navy for rescuing a critically injured Chinese mariner from a cargo ship off the Mumbai coast and providing him with timely medical treatment.

The critically injured 51-year-old Chinese mariner, who reportedly suffered heavy blood loss, was airlifted by an Indian naval helicopter amid choppy waters and strong winds from a bulk carrier approximately 370 km from Mumbai (200 nautical miles) and provided medical care on July 24.

“The Indian side swiftly came to his rescue and provided him with timely medical treatment. He is now in stable condition and recovering back in China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing here responding to a question from the official Chinese media.

“Chinese side expresses its heartfelt appreciation to all the departments and personnel of the Indian side who overcame challenging conditions on the scene and carried out this humanitarian operation,” Mr. Lin said.

The Indian Navy helicopter airlifted the critically injured Chinese mariner from a Panama-flag-bearing bulk carrier 'Zhong Shan Men' in the wee hours and transported to an air station and subsequently shifted to a hospital for further medical management.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai coordinated the operation with the Indian Navy for the timely evacuation of the patient, notwithstanding the border standoff at the Line of Actual Control with China.

