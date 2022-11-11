China confirms Xi to attend G20 summit, meet Biden

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing that Xi Jinping will meet Joe Biden and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron next week in Bali, between November 14 and 17

Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit in Indonesia next week and meet his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, Beijing's foreign ministry confirmed on Friday, in their first in-person talks since the Chinese president sealed a historic third term as leader last month.

The two met prior to Mr. Biden taking office in January 2021 and have spoken by phone a number of times since then, but the Covid-19 pandemic and Mr. Xi's subsequent aversion to foreign travel have prevented them from meeting in person.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing Mr. Xi will meet Mr. Biden and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron next week in Bali, between November 14 and 17, as well as Senegal's Macky Sall and Argentina's Alberto Fernandez.

He will then travel to Thailand from November 17 to 19 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Zhao confirmed.

The White House has already said Mr. Biden will meet Mr. Xi on Monday, when the "leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication", as well as how to "responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align".

The U.S. and China have a massive investment and trade relationship but are also challenging each other's military and diplomatic influence, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

They also face a potential flashpoint over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, a close ally of the U.S. that Mr. Xi has made clear he believes should be under Beijing's control.

On Wednesday, Mr. Biden said he has already made clear to Mr. Xi that he is "looking for competition, not conflict", adding they will discuss Taiwan, but that the U.S. stance on the island "has not changed at all".