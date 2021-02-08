China condoles loss of life in Uttarakhand

08 February 2021 16:56 IST

We hope missing people will be rescued soon, it says

The Chinese government on Monday condoled the loss of life following the flash flood in Uttarakhand.

“We have noted that northern India had a massive flood. We want to express our condolences to the victims and sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured. We hope the missing people will be rescued at an early date,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in Beijing.

“My deep sympathy and condolences to families that lost their loved ones in the glacier burst in northern part of India,” tweeted Chinese envoy in India Sun Weidong. “Our thoughts are with the people affected by the disaster and hope for early rescue of the missing.”

