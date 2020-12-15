International

China coal ban would breach WTO rules, says Australian PM

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday that China would be in breach of World Trade Organization rules as well as a bilateral free trade agreement if it banned Australian coal.

Mr. Morrison was responding to a report in the Chinese state-owned Global Times newspaper that the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission had given power plants approval to import coal without restrictions except for Australian coal.

Morrison said he was treating the report as “media speculation” because the Chinese government had yet to clarify its position.

"If that were the case, then that would obviously be in breach of WTO rules,” Morrison told reporters. “It would be obviously in breach of our on free trade agreement and so we would hope that’s certainly not the case.”

Coal and iron ore are Australia’s most lucrative exports. But Australian exports appear to have suffered due to deteriorating bilateral relations since Australia called for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said Australia was close to finalizing a complaint to the World Trade Organization over Chinese tariffs imposed on barley.

"We see these reports and obviously are deeply troubled by them,” Birmingham told Australian Broadcasting Corp. referring to the reported coal import ban.

"They, if true, would indicate discriminatory trade practices being deployed by Chinese authorities and we would urge them to rule that out swiftly,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles

No charges against pawn shop owner in fatal shooting of man during George Floyd unrest

At least 28 people killed in extremist attack in Niger

Eswatini PM Ambrose Dlamini dies of COVID-19

'Democracy prevailed,' Biden says after U.S. Electoral College confirms his win

U.S. imposes CAATSA sanctions on Turkey for S-400 Purchase

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas

U.K. steps up compensation for victims of immigration scandal

Joe Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory

U.S. Electoral College formally validates Biden's victory in presidential election, giving him 306 votes to Trump's 232

Morning Digest: Democracy prevailed, says Biden after U.S. Electoral College confirms his win; British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to meet EAM Jaishankar today

Apple’s App Store revenue share from developers earning under $1 million is just 2%

Sri Lanka’s youngest virus victim heightens campaign against forced cremations

Trump reverses plan for early vaccination at White House

Sandra Lindsay (left), a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Centre, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, in New York on December 14, 2020.

New York health worker becomes first American to get COVID-19 vaccine

Iran president says Israel was behind killing of scientist

Indian-American TIME’s Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao focuses on effective COVID-19 vaccine distribution

U.S. electoral college to vote today on next President

3 dead, 5 missing after ships collide on Yangtze river

Watch | Mount Everest is now officially a little higher

Shipping firm Hafnia says oil tanker hit by 'external source' in Saudi Arabia
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 9:54:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-coal-ban-would-breach-wto-rules-says-australian-pm/article33333763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY