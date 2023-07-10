HamberMenu
China calls on U.S. to take 'practical actions' over sanctions

China also stated that it believes its development is an opportunity rather than a risk to the U.S.

July 10, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - BEIJING

Reuters

China called on the U.S. to take practical actions in response to its "major concerns" over economic sanctions the Whitehouse has applied on Chinese firms and agreed to keep channels of communication open, a Finance Ministry statement said on July 10.

China also stated that it believes its development is an opportunity rather than a risk to the U.S. and that "strengthening cooperation between China and the United States is a realistic need and the correct choice of the two countries".

