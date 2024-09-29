ADVERTISEMENT

China calls on all parties, 'especially Israel', to de-escalate tensions after Nasrallah's killing

Updated - September 29, 2024 05:41 pm IST - Beijing

China urges de-escalation in West Asia, condemns violence, and advises citizens against travel to Lebanon

PTI

Smoke rises as Israeli warplanes struck several buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Saturday (September 28, 2024) in Beirut, Lebanon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

China on Sunday (September 29, 2024) called on "parties concerned, especially Israel", to immediately take actions to cool down tensions to prevent the conflict in West Asia from going out of control in the aftermath of the killing of Iran-backed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli bombing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"China is closely following the incident and is deeply concerned over the escalation of tensions in the region," a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

Also Read: Israel airstrike on September 29, 2024 LIVE updates

Separately, China also issued an advisory asking its citizens not to travel to Lebanon due to the intensification of the conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

"China opposes the infringement on Lebanon's sovereignty and security, opposes and condemns any action against innocent civilians, and opposes any move that fuels antagonism and escalates regional tensions,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
How will Hezbollah chief Nasrallah’s killing impact West Asia?

"China urges parties concerned, especially Israel, to immediately take actions to cool down the situation and prevent the conflict from escalating or even spiralling out of control,” it said, without directly referring to Mr. Nasrallah's killing, regarded as a major setback to Iran, the main backer of the Hezbollah.

Reports from Tehran said Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said Mr. Nasrallah’s death “will not go unavenged” and has been shifted to a secure location.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel Army announces new strikes targeting Hezbollah in east Lebanon

Mr. Khamenei also announced five days of public mourning after Mr. Nasrallah’s death.

In recent years, China has stepped in its diplomatic engagement in the Middle East to counter U.S. influence. Last year, Beijing managed to bring about a landmark peace deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

China FM slams 'indiscriminate attacks' on civilians in talks with Lebanese counterpart

After the intensification of the Gaza war, China hosted a meeting of 14 Palestinian factions, including Fatah and Hamas, in July to bring about unity among them.

ADVERTISEMENT

China has also strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, warning that the killing could plunge the region into deeper chaos.

Also Read:

The Chinese embassy in Lebanon, meanwhile, issued an advisory warning its citizens about escalating violence along the Lebanon-Israel border.

"We advise all Chinese citizens to pay close attention to the developments and refrain from travelling to Lebanon at this time. Those currently in the country are urged to evacuate or move to relatively safe areas as soon as possible,” the Chinese embassy said in a statement released on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US