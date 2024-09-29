China calls on all parties, 'especially Israel', to de-escalate tensions after Nasrallah's killing

China on Sunday (September 29, 2024) called on "parties concerned, especially Israel", to immediately take actions to cool down tensions to prevent the conflict in West Asia from going out of control in the aftermath of the killing of Iran-backed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli bombing.

"China is closely following the incident and is deeply concerned over the escalation of tensions in the region," a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

Also Read: Israel airstrike on September 29, 2024 LIVE updates

Separately, China also issued an advisory asking its citizens not to travel to Lebanon due to the intensification of the conflict.

"China opposes the infringement on Lebanon's sovereignty and security, opposes and condemns any action against innocent civilians, and opposes any move that fuels antagonism and escalates regional tensions,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

"China urges parties concerned, especially Israel, to immediately take actions to cool down the situation and prevent the conflict from escalating or even spiralling out of control,” it said, without directly referring to Mr. Nasrallah's killing, regarded as a major setback to Iran, the main backer of the Hezbollah.

Reports from Tehran said Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said Mr. Nasrallah’s death “will not go unavenged” and has been shifted to a secure location.

Mr. Khamenei also announced five days of public mourning after Mr. Nasrallah’s death.

In recent years, China has stepped in its diplomatic engagement in the Middle East to counter U.S. influence. Last year, Beijing managed to bring about a landmark peace deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

After the intensification of the Gaza war, China hosted a meeting of 14 Palestinian factions, including Fatah and Hamas, in July to bring about unity among them.

China has also strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, warning that the killing could plunge the region into deeper chaos.

The Chinese embassy in Lebanon, meanwhile, issued an advisory warning its citizens about escalating violence along the Lebanon-Israel border.

"We advise all Chinese citizens to pay close attention to the developments and refrain from travelling to Lebanon at this time. Those currently in the country are urged to evacuate or move to relatively safe areas as soon as possible,” the Chinese embassy said in a statement released on Saturday.