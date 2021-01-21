China calls for ‘better angels’ to prevail in reset with Biden’s U.S.

Beijing

21 January 2021 22:00 IST

It hopes to revive ties after a ‘difficult period’ under Trump

China on Thursday congratulated U.S. President Joe Biden on his inauguration and called for a reset in relations between Beijing and Washington after a corrosive period of diplomacy under Donald Trump.

Beijing also welcomed news that the U.S. would rejoin the World Health Organization and the Paris climate accord.

The ever-antagonistic Mr. Trump harangued China over trade, rights, the origins of the COVID-19 virus, tech and defence supremacy, prompting angry near-daily jousts between both countries’ diplomats.

The new U.S. President is expected to remain tough on the superpower rival but soften the tone and commit to international cooperation after Mr. Trump’s divisive “America First” approach.

“With cooperation from both sides, the better angels in China-U.S. relations will beat the evil forces,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

She said Mr. Biden had used the word “unity” several times in his inauguration speech, and that it was “precisely what is needed currently in U.S.-China relations”.

“The recent period has indeed been especially difficult,” she added.

Beijing also sanctioned former Secretary of State MIke Pompeo, more than two dozen advisers and ex-officials in the former President’s administration. The officials and their family members will be prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, the Foreign Ministry said.

“Over the past few years the Trump administration, especially Pompeo, has buried too many mines in U.S.-China relations that need to be eliminated, burned too many bridges that need to be built, and destroyed too many roads that need to be repaired,” said Ms. Hua.