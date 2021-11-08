International

China builds mockups of U.S. Navy warships

China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and other U.S. warships, possibly as training targets, in the desert of Xinjiang, satellite images by Maxar showed on Sunday.

These mockups reflect China’s efforts to build up anti-carrier capabilities, specifically against the U.S. Navy, as tensions remain high over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The images showed a full-scale outline of a U.S. carrier and at least two guided missile destroyers in the Taklamakan Desert.

