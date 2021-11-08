International

China builds mockups of U.S. Navy warships

Satellite image appears to show the mockup of a U.S. Navy warship.  

China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and other U.S. warships, possibly as training targets, in the desert of Xinjiang, satellite images by Maxar showed on Sunday.

These mockups reflect China’s efforts to build up anti-carrier capabilities, specifically against the U.S. Navy, as tensions remain high over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The images showed a full-scale outline of a U.S. carrier and at least two guided missile destroyers in the Taklamakan Desert.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2021 10:52:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-builds-mockups-of-us-navy-warships/article37387241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY