China blocks India’s bid at U.N. to list LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist

This is the fourth time in as many months that China has put a hold on listing proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime.

PTI United Nations
October 19, 2022 10:55 IST

Representational image.

China has put a hold on a proposal by India and the United States at the United Nations to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist, the fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked bids to blacklist terrorists at the world organisation.

It is learnt that China placed a hold on the proposal by India and the United States to designate Mahmood as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

This is the fourth time in as many months that China has put a hold on listing proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime.

The U.S. Treasury Department designated Mahmood a global terrorist in December 2016.

terrorism (crime)
diplomacy
United Nations
Pakistan

