China bans U.S. Senators Rubio and Cruz over criticism

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “actions by the U.S. had seriously damaged China-U.S. relations”

China on Monday said it will ban entry to U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, Representative Chris Smith and Ambassador for Religious Freedom Sam Brownback over their criticism of the ruling Communist Party’s policies toward minority groups and people of faith.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “actions by the U.S. had seriously damaged China-U.S. relations” and that China was determined to uphold its national sovereignty against what it sees as interference in its internal affairs.

“China will respond further according to the development of the situation,” Zhao said.

There was no indication that any of the four had plans to travel to China.

