China asks U.S. to close its Consulate in Chengdu

China on Friday asked the U.S. to close down its consulate in Chengdu in retaliation to Washington’s decision to shut the Chinese Consulate in Houston.

A statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry here said that China has notified the U.S. Embassy here that Beijing has decided to revoke the license for the establishment and operation of the U.S. Consulate General in Chengdu and put forward specific requirements for the Consulate General to stop all business and activities.

The U.S. on Wednesday ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, a move it said was aimed “to protect American intellectual property and private information.” Reacting strongly to the U.S. move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin termed it as an "unprecedented escalation and warned retaliatory measures."

This was in response to “unilateral” decision by U.S. to shut the Houston consulate. China’s decision is legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable actions of the U.S., it said.

China on Thursday said that “malicious slander” is behind an order by the U.S. government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and maintained that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms.

Mr. Wang said the order to close the consulate violates international law and basic norms governing international relations, and seriously undermines China-U.S. relations.

This is breaking down the bridge of friendship between the Chinese and American people, Mr. Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.