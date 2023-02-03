ADVERTISEMENT

China asks Japan to stop 'right-wing' provocations on East China Sea islands

February 03, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - BEIJING

The disputed East China Sea islets claimed by both China and Japan have long been a sticking point in bilateral relations

Reuters

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed disputed islands in the East China Sea on Thursday, with both expressing concerns and Qin hoping Japan could stop “right-wing” provocations.

In their first conversation since Qin took office, he told Hayashi that Beijing hopes Japan can stop "right-wing forces" from provoking disputes over the contested islands, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Hayashi said bilateral relations face "many challenges and concerns," adding that Japanese public opinion toward China is "extremely severe," Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Hayashi also expressed "serious concerns" about the East China Sea, including China's activities around the islands, as well as its "increasingly active military activities near Japan."

But both agreed on cooperating to build a constructive and stable relationship and said they would continue close communication at all levels, including at the summit level, the Japanese statement said.

