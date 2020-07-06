China acknowledges ‘progress' towards disengagement at LAC

China on Monday said there was “progress” towards disengagement and de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with the first signs of pullback of its troops at Galwan Valley reported on Monday.
Chinese troops have “shifted” two kilometres from the site of the June 15 violent clashes at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, senior Indian officials told The Hindu.
In Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry acknowledged there had been progress towards disengagement.
“On June 30, Chinese and Indian troops held Commander-level talks. The two sides continued to work to implement the consensus reached at the two previous rounds of talks [on June 6 and June 22],” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.
“There is progress made on front line troops taking effective measures to disengage and ease the tensions,” Mr. Zhao said, adding that it was hoped India would work with China and “through concrete actions implement the consensus, and continue close communication through military and diplomatic channels to jointly push for the de-escalation of the border region”.
As The Hindu reported, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had moved within India’s perception of the LAC at Galwan Valley after the June 15 incident when 20 soldiers were killed. China has also erected structures on India’s side of the LAC at Pangong Tso, and talks are on to resolve the situation there.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath