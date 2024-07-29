ADVERTISEMENT

China accuses Quad of stirring up conflicts, 'inciting' confrontation

Updated - July 29, 2024 05:24 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 04:54 pm IST - Beijing

The Quad was “artificially creating tension, inciting confrontation and containing the development of other countries”, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said

PTI

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, meets Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the prime minister’s office after the four ministers participated in their Quad meeting in Tokyo, on July 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

China on July 29 accused the Quad nations of “artificially creating tension”, “inciting confrontation” and “contain” the development of other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Beijing's statement came hours after the foreign ministers of the Quad countries, comprising the U.S., Japan, India and Australia, in a meeting in Tokyo, reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, vowing to work towards a region where no country dominates others and each state is free from coercion in all its forms.

Quad collaboration can ensure free and open Indo-Pacific: EAM Jaishankar

The Quad was “artificially creating tension, inciting confrontation and containing the development of other countries”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing in Beijing when asked for his reaction to the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the Quad countries released after the end of their meeting. This is against the global trend of peace and development and stability in the Asia Pacific, Mr. Lin said.

In a loud and clear message to China, the Quad foreign ministers in Tokyo called for upholding the free and open rules-based international order and respecting the principle of freedom, human rights, democratic values, sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

The importance of both Quad and BRICS

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Australia's Penny Wong. Without directly naming China, the four they expressed serious concern over the situation in the East and South China Seas and reiterated the Quad's strong opposition to any "unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force or coercion".

‘Biggest threat to regional peace’

Mr. Lin said China believes cooperation among countries and regional initiatives to be conducive to regional development, stability and prosperity rather than forming small circles harming mutual trust and cooperation.

China safeguards its sovereignty and maritime interests and is committed to resolving the maritime issue through dialogue and consultations, he said.

In an apparent reference to the U.S., Mr. Lin said certain countries send their military vessels to build up differences, create conflicts and build up small circles. This has become the biggest threat to regional peace and stability.

China firmly opposes certain countries using coercion to create confrontation. “They claim to protect their interests but impose their laws on others,” he said, adding that Quad countries should maintain stability instead of stirring up conflicts and adding fuel to the fire.

