China accused of using overseas bases to target dissidents

China has reportedly established dozens of “overseas police stations” in nations around the world as part of Beijing’s crackdown on corruption

AP THE HAGUE:
October 28, 2022 00:59 IST

A Chinese overseas police station reportedly operating without the knowledge of the country’s Interior Ministry, in Budapest, Hungary, on October 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

China has reportedly established dozens of “overseas police stations” in nations around the world that activists fear could be used to track and harass dissidents as part of Beijing’s crackdown on corruption.

Information about the outposts underscored concerns about the ruling CCP influence over its citizens abroad, sometimes in ways deemed illegal by other countries, as well as the undermining of democratic institutions and the the theft of economic and political secrets by bodies affiliated with the one­-party state.

Spanish-­based group Safeguard Defenders published a report last month called “110 Overseas. Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild” that focused on the foreign stations.

Over his decade in power, Chinese President Xi Jinping has pushed a relentless anti­-corruption drive that has seen tens of millions of Communist Party cadres investigated.

