HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chile president says referendum will be last attempt at constitutional reform

Chileans will go to the polls on December 17

November 17, 2023 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - San Francisco

AFP
Chilean President Gabriel Boric. File

Chilean President Gabriel Boric. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Chile's President Gabriel Boric said on Wednesday that a referendum due in December will be his government's second and last attempt to reform the constitution, saying the country needs stability.

Chileans will go to the polls on December 17 to decide whether or not to adopt a new constitution to replace the one in force since 1980, when the country was led by the late dictator Augusto Pinochet.

"We have had, for some years, some uncertainty, for example, in our constitutional process," Boric said during a forum of business leaders in San Francisco. "But I can assure you... whatever the result that the people choose, that process will come to an end."

"In order to have long-term development we need certainty. And certainty is what a serious country like Chile can provide with the fiscal management we have of our economy," added Boric, who is participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in the United States.

"My country, I can assure you, it's moving forward and we can do much in the future".

The proposed document is a second, more conservative attempt to give Chile a new constitution.

A first proposal, drafted by a majority-left constituent assembly and supported by Boric, was rejected by a large majority in a referendum last year.

Related Topics

Chile

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.