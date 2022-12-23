Chile president says planning to open embassy in Palestinian territories

December 23, 2022 05:27 am | Updated December 22, 2022 11:29 pm IST - Santiago

AFP

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric (R). File | Photo Credit: AFP

President Gabriel Boric of Chile, whose country has the largest Palestinian population outside of the Middle East, said Wednesday that he planned to open an embassy "in Palestine".

The announcement by the leftist president, who began his four-year term in March 2022, came at a Christmas ceremony for Chile's Palestinian community, estimated to be more than 300,000 strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One of the decisions we have taken as a government, I think we have not yet made it public... is that we will raise the level of our official representation in Palestine," Mr. Boric said. "We will open an embassy under our government."

Chile in 1998 opened a representative office to the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, and in 2011 recognized Palestine as a state and supported its entrance to UNESCO.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Palestinians began immigrating to Chile in large numbers during the 20th century, when the area was still part of the Ottoman Empire.

The large community is prominent in Chile's textile industry and also involved in the country's politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chile

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US