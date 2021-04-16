International

Chicago releases video of police shooting

Authorities in Chicago released police body camera footage on Thursday showing an officer shooting dead a 13-year-old Latino boy, as the Mayor of America’s third-largest city appealed for calm.

The footage shows Adam Toledo running from officers in the early hours of March 29 and then being hit with a single shot to the chest as he stops and raises his hands. Prosecutors say he was armed, although no weapon is visible in the video. Tensions over racism and policing are high in the U.S. as nearby Minneapolis hosts the trial of a white former policeman charged with murdering African-American George Floyd.

