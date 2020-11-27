International

Cher to visit Pakistan to help ‘world’s loneliest elephant’

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Dr. Amir Khalil, a veterinary from the international animal welfare organization "Four Paws" comforts to an elephant named "Kaavan" during his examination at the Maragzar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan.   | Photo Credit: AP

Iconic singer and actor Cher was set to visit Pakistan on Friday to celebrate the departure of Kaavan, dubbed the world’s loneliest elephant, who will soon leave a Pakistani zoo for better conditions after years of lobbying by animal rights groups and activists.

Because of security concerns, Cher’s schedule was not made public but she is on her way, said Martin Bauer of Four Paws International, a Vienna-based animal welfare group that’s led the charge to save Kaavan.

The elephant has languished in the zoo for 35 years, and lost his partner in 2012.

He was diagnosed by veterinarians as both overweight and malnourished earlier this year, and also suffers behavioural issues.

He’s set to leave for a sanctuary in Cambodia on Sunday.

Cher took up Kaavan’s cause and has been a loud voice advocating for his resettlement.

Four Paws, which often carries out animal rescue missions, has provided the medical treatment needed before Kaavan can travel.

The battle for his relocation began in 2016.

“Thanks to Cher, but also local Pakistani activists, Kaavan’s fate made headlines around the world, and this contributed to the facilitation of his transfer,” Bauer told The Associated Press on Friday.

“Even after he’s in Cambodia, he’ll require years of physical and even psychological assistance,” Bauer said.

Singer and actor Cher. File

Singer and actor Cher. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Because of the abysmal living conditions blamed on systemic negligence, Pakistan’s high court in May ordered the closure of Marghazar Zoo in the capital of Islamabad, where Kaavan has lived for much of his life.

A medical examination in September showed Kaavan’s nails were cracked and overgrown — the result of years of living in an improper enclosure with flooring that damaged his feet.

The elephant has also developed stereotypical behaviour, shaking his head back and forth for hours, which the medical team of wildlife veterinarians and experts blamed on his utter boredom.

For the past three months, a Four Paws team including veterinarian Dr Amil Khalil and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has been readying Kaavan to leave. Members of the welfare group will also accompany him to the sanctuary.

Bauer lauded the powerful impact celebrity voices can have for animal rights.

“Celebrities lending their voices to good causes are always welcomed, as they help starting public discourse and raising pressure on responsible authorities,” he said.

“Around the globe there are animal lovers, famous and not famous, and the support of every single one of them is crucial,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles

COVID-19: India says meeting Nepal’s vaccine requirement would be priority

Fists and pig guts fly in Taiwan Parliament during debate on U.S. pork

Pakistan Cabinet approves chemical castration of rapists; Special Courts for rape trials

Former Sudan Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of COVID-19

Memorial plaque for Jewish victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks unveiled at Israel synagogue

Foxconn to shift some Apple production to Vietnam to minimise China risk

U.N. decries police use of racial profiling derived from Big Data

Britain to curb Google and Facebook with tougher competition rules

India discusses further opportunities to work with UAE in a ‘changing world’

Israel, India partners in quest for future with low carbon, pollution levels: Netanyahu

U.K. asks regulator to assess AZ-Oxford vaccine amid questions

Donald Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Joe Biden

Coronavirus | AstraZeneca likely to run new global trial on COVID-19 vaccine, says report

Over 300 jailed for life in Turkey’s 2016 coup trial

Troops ordered to move into Tigray capital: Abiy

U.S. top court backs religious groups on virus rules

“U.S. presidential transition a fraught period”: expert

Biden seeks unity as U.S. battles virus

Top news of the day: Punjab farmers brave Haryana Police water cannons as they move towards Delhi; Nivar weakens into cyclonic storm, and more

The risks and opportunities of the presidential transition process in the U.S. | The Hindu In Focus podcast
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2020 4:04:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/cher-to-visit-pakistan-to-help-worlds-loneliest-elephant/article33192831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY