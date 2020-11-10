Chaos inside Armenia parliament as protesters denounce ceasefire

Yerevan

10 November 2020 16:12 IST

Arguments and scuffles broke out as protesters tried to take to the podium to speak and were shouted down, with some throwing bottles.

Chaotic scenes erupted inside Armenia's parliament in the early hours of Tuesday as protesters angry at a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan seized control of its chamber to denounce the country's leadership.

Hundreds of people stormed into the building after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the agreement to end six weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Many gathered inside its inner chamber, taking the seats of parliamentarians and shouting “resign!” or “out!”

Advertising

Advertising

Arguments and scuffles broke out as protesters tried to take to the podium to speak and were shouted down, with some throwing bottles.

The few police present did little to prevent the disorder and people roamed the hallways, where doors had been opened and the contents of offices thrown about.

Thousands of protesters had earlier gathered outside the government headquarters in Yerevan and stormed the building, ransacking offices and breaking windows.

Local media reports said parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan had been attacked and beaten.

The crowds grew smaller as the night wore on but some protesters remained inside parliament.

Pashinyan called on protesters to go home, writing on Facebook: “At this difficult time we must stand shoulder to shoulder.”