ADVERTISEMENT

Chad's new constitution passes with 86% of vote

December 25, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - N'Djamena

The electoral authorities said that apart from some "minor disfunctions", the referendum had passed off smoothly

AFP

Chad's new constitution was approved by 86% percent of voters in a referendum held a week ago, the African country's electoral commission said Sunday, but opposition leaders challenged the figures.

The country's military rulers have promoted the new constitution as a key step in the path back to civilian rule, but it had been denounced by opposition politicians, with some calling for a boycott of the December 17 vote.

Turnout stood at 63.75%, the electoral commission said, which opposition leaders contested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The participation was much less than what the officials announced," said Max Kemkoye, head of an opposition group. "Everyone saw on voting day that the boycott was respected.

"They have fiddled with the results, raising them over time to make them public today," said Yoyana Banyara, head of the Federal Bloc, which had called for a "no" vote. "It's a disgrace for the country."

The electoral authorities said that apart from some "minor disfunctions", the referendum had passed off smoothly.

The results are preliminary, with the definite results due from the Supreme Court on December 28.

The referendum is a key step in the return to civilian rule by end-2024 promised by the military leaders.

But many opposition leaders say it is just a show to prepare the way for the eventual election of military leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who assumed power in 2021 following the death of his father, who himself took power in a coup 33 years ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US