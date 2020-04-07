Chad’s former dictator under house arrest

Former Chadian dictator Hissene Habre has been granted 60 days of home arrest by Senegal’s Justice Ministry because of the threat of COVID-19 in the prison where he is serving a life sentence.

“Habre was not released. Hissene Habre is still in prison, it is simply the place of detention that has changed,” Justice Minister Malick Sall said in the announcement late Monday. “Habre is an international political prisoner who has been entrusted to us by the international community his security is the responsibility of the state of Senegal.”