Centre-left set to win in pro-Ukraine Lithuania polls

Lithuanians voted on Sunday (October 13, 2024) in an election likely to change the government but keep much else the same, including the NATO and EU member’s strong support for Ukraine and moves to bolster defence policy.

The vote is likely to see the centre-left replace the ruling conservatives, and could see a new populist party whose leader is on trial for alleged anti-Semitic comments enter parliament for the first time.

The Baltic state of 2.8 million people has been warily eyeing neighbouring Russia, fearing it could be the next target if Moscow were to succeed in its war against Ukraine.

Lithuania’s main parties all agree on the need for strong support for Ukraine and to maintain or increase defence spending, currently around three per cent of GDP. Opinion polls show the Social Democratic Party, which last led the government from 2012 to 2016, ahead of 14 other parties and coalitions, with the latest survey predicting they will secure around 20% of the vote. The ruling centre-right Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats are expected to receive around 15%. Seven parties are likely to cross the electoral threshold to get a seat in parliament.

Despite the potential government shakeup, no major foreign policy changes are anticipated.

President Gitanas Nauseda, who won a second term in May with backing from the Social Democrats, is believed to support a change in government.