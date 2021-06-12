International

Central African Republic names former finance minister as Prime Minister

Central African Republic on Friday appointed former finance minister Henri Marie Dondra as prime minister, the presidency said in a statement.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada announced his resignation and that of his government following legislative elections.

The central African country has failed to find stability since a 2013 rebellion ousted former President Francois Bozize.

President Faustin-Archange Touadera was sworn in for a second five-year term in March despite the opposition's call for a re-run of the December election over alleged irregularities and low turnout.

The December polls were disrupted by militia attacks on major cities.


Jun 12, 2021

