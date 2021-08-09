Catholic priest murdered in France by suspected arsonist

Paris

He walks into a police station and confesses the crime

A Rwandan refugee suspected of causing a major fire that ravaged the cathedral in the French city of Nantes last year murdered a Catholic priest in western France on Monday, the Interior Minister and a source close to the investigation said.

“All my support for the Catholics of our country after the dramatic murder of a priest in the Vendee region,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

A source close to the investigation, who asked not to be named, said a man had earlier gone to police in the town of Mortagne-sur-Sevre and declared he had killed a priest. The man was already under judicial control over the fire at Nantes cathedral in July 2020, the source added.

The source added that the priest, aged 60, had been welcoming the man into his church for several months.

Behind Cathedral fire

The man, named as Emmanuel A. has confessed to being behind the fire at the Gothic Nantes cathedral that horrified France on July 18, 2020.

He had initially been placed under arrest before being freed under judicial control.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who accuses the government of being weak on immigration, sought to seize on the incident, saying that in France “you can be an illegal migrant, set fire to a cathedral, not be expelled and then reoffend by murdering a priest”.

Mr. Darmanin immediately accused her of “making a polemic without knowing the facts”, saying the man could not be expelled from France so long as he was under judicial control.

Immigration is set to be a major issue when Ms. Le Pen challenges centrist President Emmanuel Macron for the presidency next year.