International

Cash doles for Hong Kong residents

Hong Kong’s government said on Wednesday it will give a HK$10,000 ($1,280) handout to permanent residents in a bid to jump-start an economy in recession after months of protests and the coronavirus outbreak.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan unveiled the cash gift in the annual budget, committing a colossal HK$120 billion to help alleviate the worst economic downturn the international financial hub has faced in a decade.

Also Read
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 29, 2020.

All about the China coronavirus COVID-19

Hong Kong boasts significant fiscal reserves of more than HK$1 trillion built up over the boom years, a stockpile that the government is now tapping into.

Also Read

Coronavirus, U.S.-EU trade war, Gulf tension biggest threats to global economy: EIU

The cash handout to around seven million permanent residents will cost HK$71 billion, but officials hope consumers will plough much of the money back into local businesses. “Making good use of fiscal reserves to support enterprises and relieve people's hardship is certainly in line with our people's expectations,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 10:06:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/cash-doles-for-hong-kong-residents/article30925047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY