Cases in Russia cross 1,00,000

COVID-19 cases in Russia surged past 1,00,000 on Thursday, the government said, with an increase of 7,099 confirmed infections in the last 24 hours. Russia has so far recorded 1,06,498 cases and 1,073 deaths from the virus. Russia recently surpassed Iran and China in the total number of confirmed infections and is now eighth in the world in virus cases. With the number of infections on the rise, President Vladimir Putin warned this week that the situation remained “very difficult”.

