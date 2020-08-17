Carrie Lam returns fellowship

Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s leader says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the city’s academic freedoms are being suppressed.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Ms. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts”.

“Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photo of herself in leafy Cambridge.

