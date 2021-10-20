Career diplomat Donald Blome named U.S. envoy to Pakistan

Washington

20 October 2021 04:55 IST

U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate career diplomat Donald Armin Blome as his next envoy to Pakistan, the White House has announced.

Mr. Blome, who is currently the U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia, is fluent in Arabic, it said on October 19.

Previously, he had been posted as Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Libya External Office in Tunis, Consul General at U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, and Director, Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

Advertising

Advertising

He has also served as Political Counsellor, Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan and Minister-Counsellor for Economic and Political Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Blome served as the Civilian Co-Director, Multinational Force Strategic Engagement Cell, Baghdad, Political Counsellor, Embassy Kuwait, and as Israel Desk Officer, Deputy Director and Acting Director, Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs.