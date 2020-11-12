International

Car crashes into London police station, no injuries reported

Police officers stand guard at the scene after a car crash incident outside Edmonton Police Station, in Enfield north London, Britain, November 11, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

London police said a man was arrested after a car crashed into a police station in north London Wednesday. There were no injuries reported, and it was unclear how the crash occurred.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Edmonton Police Station was evacuated after the vehicle struck the building shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

The London Ambulance Service and fire brigade were at the scene.

Video footage posted online appeared to show a man leaving the car and pouring a substance onto the road from a container. Standing in front of a bus, the man then set the liquid on fire.

Witnesses can be heard shouting as a police car pulls up and officers run out to tackle the man at a bus stop nearby.

Another police officer appears to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames on the road.

Police said the vehicle at the scene is being examined by specialist officers. Local Peter Allimadi, 30, said he heard “shouting, a loud crash and sirens from everywhere.”

A large police cordon is in place.

