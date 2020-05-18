International

Car bomb kills at least five in east Afghanistan: officials

A car bomb attack targeting an Afghan intelligence agency installation in the eastern province of Ghazni killed at least five people on Monday, an official said.

"The terrorists have used a humvee in their attack. They have targeted the National Directorate of Security unit in Ghazni city," Wahidullah Jumazada, spokesman to the governor, told AFP. He said five people were killed and 32 others were wounded.

"Most of the victims are intelligence personnel," he added.

The interior ministry in Kabul and a health official in Ghazni also confirmed the attack.

No group has claimed the early morning attack so far.

The bombing comes a day after President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a power-sharing accord in Kabul, ending their months-long bitter feud. The accord, welcomed by Washington, paves the way for launching peace talks with the Taliban.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 10:22:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/car-bomb-kills-at-least-five-in-east-afghanistan-officials/article31612085.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY