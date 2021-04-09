Can’t recognise Myanmar envoy: U.K.

London

09 April 2021 03:52 IST

Britain confirmed on Thursday that it could no longer recognise Myanmar’s ambassador in London after the ruling junta issued formal notification that he had been withdrawn for supporting the deposed government.

U.K. sources said the government, in line with diplomatic policy, had to accede to the junta’s decision regarding Kyaw Zwar Minn, after he was locked out of the embassy on Wednesday. Diplomats loyal to the Myanmar military authorities appeared to have seized control of the embassy, leaving the ambassador out in the street and forcing him to sleep in his car overnight.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had earlier condemned “bullying” by Myanmar’s junta and reiterated calls for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi.

