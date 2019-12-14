International

Can’t confirm weapons used in Saudi attacks were Iranian: U.N. Secretary-General

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Antonio Guterres said in a report obtained Friday examined debris from the weapon systems used in the attacks and is still collecting and analysing additional information, and trying to establish the supply chain.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that the world body has not been able to independently corroborate that the cruise missiles and drones used in attacks this year on an airport and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia “are of Iranian origin.” The United States has blamed Iran for the attacks. The Saudis said the missiles and drones were Iranian but stopped short of accusing Iran of firing them.

The U.N. chief said in a report to the Security Council obtained Friday by that the U.N. examined debris from the weapon systems used in the attacks and is still collecting and analysing additional information, and trying to establish the supply chain. He said he will report on its further findings “in due course, as appropriate.”

The Secretary-General’s report includes allegations from the United States, Israel, France, Germany and the United Kingdom that Iran carried out ballistic missile-related activities that go against the resolution’s call on Tehran not to undertake any activity related to nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. It also includes Iran’s denial of all allegations, and its statement that none of its missiles are “designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”

Secretary-General Guterres made no assessment of the allegations and the denials.

