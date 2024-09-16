Can’t be oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in Myanmar, Gaza, India: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday (September 16, 2024) included India in the list of places where Muslims are suffering. In a comment sent out in the social media Mr. Khamenei referred to India, Gaza, and Myanmar and said the Islamic world should not remain oblivious to the condition of Muslims in these places.

“We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in Myanmar, Gaza, India, or any other place,” said Mr. Khamenei in a message that was also interpreted in Bengali.

He argued for unity between the Shia and Sunni sects of Islam and said, “the concept of an ‘Islamic Ummah’ must never be forgotten.”

The comment from the supreme leader of Iran came on the occasion of the Islamic Unity Week. On this occasion, Ali Khamenei met with the leaders of the Sunni community of Iran and praised their contribution to the Iranian society.

In response to Mr. Khamenei comments, the Ministry of External Affairs said “We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These are misinformed and unacceptable. Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others.”