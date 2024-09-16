GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Can’t be oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in Myanmar, Gaza, India: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The comment from the supreme leader of Iran came on the occasion of the Islamic Unity Week.

Updated - September 16, 2024 09:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. File

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. File | Photo Credit: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday (September 16, 2024) included India in the list of places where Muslims are suffering. In a comment sent out in the social media Mr. Khamenei referred to India, Gaza, and Myanmar and said the Islamic world should not remain oblivious to the condition of Muslims in these places.

“We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in Myanmar, Gaza, India, or any other place,” said Mr. Khamenei in a message that was also interpreted in Bengali.

He argued for unity between the Shia and Sunni sects of Islam and said, “the concept of an ‘Islamic Ummah’ must never be forgotten.”

The comment from the supreme leader of Iran came on the occasion of the Islamic Unity Week. On this occasion, Ali Khamenei met with the leaders of the Sunni community of Iran and praised their contribution to the Iranian society.

In response to Mr. Khamenei comments, the Ministry of External Affairs said “We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These are misinformed and unacceptable. Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others.”

Published - September 16, 2024 09:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Iran / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.