Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delegation depart national capital after aircraft tech issue gets resolved

September 12, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - New Delhi

A source said the aircraft took off at around 1.10 p.m.

PTI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. | Photo Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation departed from the national capital on Tuesday afternoon (September 12) after the technical issue with his aircraft was resolved.

Mr. Trudeau, who arrived in Delhi on Friday, was scheduled to leave on Sunday but was stranded for two days due to a technical issue with the aircraft. A source in the know said the aircraft took off at around 1.10 p.m (IST). Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was at the airport to see off Mr. Trudeau.

"On behalf of PM @narendramodi Ji and my colleagues in govt, I was at the airport today to thank Mr. Justin Trudeau, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Canada @JustinTrudeau for his presence at the #G20Summit and wished him and his entourage a safe trip back home," the Minister said in a post on platform X.

The Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology also shared a picture of him with Mr. Trudeau. In a statement on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's office said the plane has been cleared to fly.

Mr. Trudeau and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday, were stranded here due to the technical issue with the aircraft.

"The technical issue with the plane has been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly. The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon," the statement said.

On Monday, the Prime Minister's office said the Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the delegation home.

"We will keep you updated regularly as the situation evolves. Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid," it had said.

