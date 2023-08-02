ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife to separate

August 02, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - TORONTO

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, say they are separating after 18 years of marriage

AP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive for a dinner at the Getty Villa during the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, June 9, 2022. The Canadian Prime Minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. | Photo Credit: AP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced on August 2 that they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

The two said in in statements posted on Instagram that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.”

A statement from the prime Minister's Office said both have signed a legal separation agreement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple were married in 2005. They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment,” the statement from his office said. "The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

His office requested respect for their privacy.

Mr. Trudeau is the second Prime Minister to announce a separation while in office.

His father, Pierre Trudeau, separated from wife Margaret in 1979, and the two divorced in 1984.

Justin Trudeau channeled the star power of his Liberal icon father when he first won office in 2015. Scandals, voter fatigue and economic inflation have taken a toll on his popularity after eight years in power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Canada / divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US