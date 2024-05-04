May 04, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - Ottawa

Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh has again alleged an Indian government hand in the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar despite police personnel not giving any evidence of any link to India's involvement in the murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jagmeet Singh's NDP has supported the Liberal minority government led by Justin Trudeau in exchange for support on some key bills.

After the Canadian police announced the arrest of three accused in the killing of Nijjar, Mr. Singh claimed that there was an Indian hand in the same. In a post on X, he wrote, "The Indian government hired assassins to murder a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil — at a place of worship. Today 3 arrests were made. Let me be clear — any Indian agent or state actor that ordered, planned or carried out this murder must be exposed and met with the full force of Canadian law. For Canada, democracy and free speech - there must be Justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar."

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau had alleged an Indian hand in the killing, a claim that was vehemently denied by India which called it 'absurd and motivated'.

Candian Police personnel have also not given any evidence of any link to India as was being speculated in Canadian media.

Earlier on Friday, Canadian police released photographs of all three persons arrested in the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year amid an ongoing probe into alleged connections of the Indian government.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) named the three men, all Indian nationals, as Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22 and Karan Brar, 22 and released their photographs. The trio were arrested in Edmonton City in Alberta.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) of Surrey, RCMP on Friday (local time) said that on the morning of May 3, IHIT investigators, with the assistance of members from the British Columbia and Alberta RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service, arrested the three men for the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey.

The trio have now been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the homicide, according to a Royal Canadian Mounted Police press release.

Along with photographs of the three accused, the Canadian police have also released the photographs of the car believed to have been used by the suspects in the time leading up to the homicide, in and around the Surrey area.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year. The video of his killing that reportedly surfaced in March this year showed Nijjar being shot by armed men in what has been described as a "contract killing."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.