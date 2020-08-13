Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s life story to be turned into comic book

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to have his life story turned into a comic book, as TidalWave Productions adds the “media sensation” to its Political Power graphic novel series.
The glossy publication that has profiled politicians from around the globe for over 11 years details both Mr. Trudeau's personal and professional milestones, as well as his hardships.
From growing up in the spotlight while his father, Pierre Trudeau, was 15th Prime Minister of Canada, to the death of his brother in an avalanche accident, the series also highlights his role as a teacher, before he became Canada's 23rd Prime Minister.
The 24-page comic book, set to be released on September 16, takes a look at the global media frenzy surrounding Mr. Trudeau's ”camera-ready looks” and “easygoing nature” that erupted after he delivered the eulogy for his father.
A special hardcover of the comic book, which the company describes as a “non-partisan profile of the political figure,” will also be available.
Mr. Trudeau, born in Ottawa on December 25, 1971, was sworn in as Canada's Prime Minister in 2015.
