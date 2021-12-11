Canadian pleads guilty to narrating IS videos

Washington

His voice had a role in 2 scribes’ deaths

A Canadian jihadist who fought for the Islamic State (IS) group and narrated violent propaganda videos pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on Friday, the Justice Department announced.

Mohammed Khalifa, 38, admitted to “conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation (ISIS), resulting in death,” and will be sentenced on April 15, 2022, the Department said in a statement, using another acronym for the jihadist group.

He faces a life sentence.

Khalifa, who was born in Saudi Arabia, was captured during a firefight in January 2019 by Kurdish-dominated Syrian forces allied with the United States. He was turned over to U.S. authorities and charged.

Khalifa left Canada in 2013 to join the Islamic State group in Syria, and by the next year had become a key member of its propaganda team because of his fluent English and Arabic.

The cell was behind videos showing the beheadings of foreigners including the U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff.

The films he narrated included two of the most violent propaganda films IS produced: “Flames of War,” distributed in 2014, and “Flames of War II,” three years later.