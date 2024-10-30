GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Canadian officials admit to leaking details of Nijjar case to Washington Post

Leaking of sensitive information was “part of a communications strategy” that Canadian officials came up with to ensure that a major U.S. publication got Canada’s side of the dispute with India

Published - October 30, 2024 10:49 am IST

ANI
File picture of Canadian official Nathalie Drouin, Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser

File picture of Canadian official Nathalie Drouin, Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser | Photo Credit: Source: www.csps-efpc.gc.ca

Top Canadian officials have reportedly admitted to leaking details about India’s foreign interference to The Washington Post, but these specifics were not shared with Canadians, according to The Globe and Mail.

The news comes amid ongoing tensions between Canada and India, particularly after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India and Canada: A diplomatic storm

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security and intelligence adviser has confirmed she leaked information about the Indian government’s alleged role in murder, extortion and coercion to The Washington Post that was not shared with the Canadian public.

Nathalie Drouin, Mr. Trudeau’s national security and intelligence adviser, told the Commons public safety committee on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) that she did not require Mr. Trudeau’s authorisation for the leak and insisted no classified intelligence was provided to the U.S. publication the day before Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats on Thanksgiving Day on October 13.

Ms. Drouin said leaking of sensitive information was “part of a communications strategy” that she and Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison came up with to ensure that a major U.S. publication got Canada’s side of its continuing the foreign interference dispute with India.

Further, Ms. Drouin also affirmed that “the communications strategy was seen by the Prime Minister’s Office.”

Geopolitics mars Indian students’ aspirations to study in Canada, Australia

“We provided non-classified information on the actions we had taken to cooperate with India and explain how the evidence showed links to the government of India conducting illegal activities against Canadians, including threats to their lives,” Ms. Drouin said.

She also denied allegations that she released classified info to the Washington Post, and stated that “she provided a similar briefing to federal opposition leaders as she did with the Post.”

Published - October 30, 2024 10:49 am IST

Related Topics

Canada / diplomacy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.