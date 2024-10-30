Canadian officials admit to leaking details of Nijjar case to Washington Post

Top Canadian officials have reportedly admitted to leaking details about India’s foreign interference to The Washington Post, but these specifics were not shared with Canadians, according to The Globe and Mail.

The news comes amid ongoing tensions between Canada and India, particularly after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security and intelligence adviser has confirmed she leaked information about the Indian government’s alleged role in murder, extortion and coercion to The Washington Post that was not shared with the Canadian public.

Nathalie Drouin, Mr. Trudeau’s national security and intelligence adviser, told the Commons public safety committee on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) that she did not require Mr. Trudeau’s authorisation for the leak and insisted no classified intelligence was provided to the U.S. publication the day before Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats on Thanksgiving Day on October 13.

Ms. Drouin said leaking of sensitive information was “part of a communications strategy” that she and Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison came up with to ensure that a major U.S. publication got Canada’s side of its continuing the foreign interference dispute with India.

Further, Ms. Drouin also affirmed that “the communications strategy was seen by the Prime Minister’s Office.”

“We provided non-classified information on the actions we had taken to cooperate with India and explain how the evidence showed links to the government of India conducting illegal activities against Canadians, including threats to their lives,” Ms. Drouin said.

She also denied allegations that she released classified info to the Washington Post, and stated that “she provided a similar briefing to federal opposition leaders as she did with the Post.”