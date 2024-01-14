ADVERTISEMENT

Canada's grid issues alert, asks citizens cut power use amid winter storm

January 14, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST

The Canadian electricity operator also said that rotating outages could be implemented until power demand declines or sufficient generation returns to the grid

Reuters

A person jumps through a puddle as they walk in downtown Montreal, on January 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) on Saturday declared a grid alert in Alberta, and asked citizens to immediately reduce their electricity use to essential needs in response to ongoing extreme cold temperatures across western Canada, restricted imports and very high demand.

"Currently, the AESO projects the Alberta grid will face a 100 to 200 MW (megawatts) shortfall of electricity during peak evening hours," the operator said.

The Canadian electricity operator also said that rotating outages could be implemented until power demand declines or sufficient generation returns to the grid.

A massive winter storm bringing snow, ice and high winds across the U.S. States and Canada has also knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of homes across U.S. Midwest and Pacific Northwest on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US