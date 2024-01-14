Canada's grid issues alert, asks citizens cut power use amid winter storm

January 14, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) on Saturday declared a grid alert in Alberta, and asked citizens to immediately reduce their electricity use to essential needs in response to ongoing extreme cold temperatures across western Canada, restricted imports and very high demand.

"Currently, the AESO projects the Alberta grid will face a 100 to 200 MW (megawatts) shortfall of electricity during peak evening hours," the operator said.

The Canadian electricity operator also said that rotating outages could be implemented until power demand declines or sufficient generation returns to the grid.

A massive winter storm bringing snow, ice and high winds across the U.S. States and Canada has also knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of homes across U.S. Midwest and Pacific Northwest on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT