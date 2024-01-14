GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Canada's grid issues alert, asks citizens cut power use amid winter storm

The Canadian electricity operator also said that rotating outages could be implemented until power demand declines or sufficient generation returns to the grid

January 14, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST

Reuters
A person jumps through a puddle as they walk in downtown Montreal, on January 10, 2024.

A person jumps through a puddle as they walk in downtown Montreal, on January 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) on Saturday declared a grid alert in Alberta, and asked citizens to immediately reduce their electricity use to essential needs in response to ongoing extreme cold temperatures across western Canada, restricted imports and very high demand.

"Currently, the AESO projects the Alberta grid will face a 100 to 200 MW (megawatts) shortfall of electricity during peak evening hours," the operator said.

The Canadian electricity operator also said that rotating outages could be implemented until power demand declines or sufficient generation returns to the grid.

A massive winter storm bringing snow, ice and high winds across the U.S. States and Canada has also knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of homes across U.S. Midwest and Pacific Northwest on Saturday.

