Canada to suspend passenger flights from India, Pakistan over COVID-19 fears: source

OTTAWA

23 April 2021 04:00 IST

Canada’s government will temporarily bar passenger flights from India and Pakistan as part of stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, a source directly familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Senior government officials are due to make an announcement at 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Thursday.

Separately, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said the ban on flights would last for 30 days. The office of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, in overall charge of border security, did not respond to a request for comment.

Prominent right-leaning politicians complain the center-left Liberal government of Justin Trudeau has not done enough to combat the threat as a third wave of infections rips through Canada, overwhelming healthcare systems